Despite the recent spread globally and across Washington state of the COVID-19 variant known as delta, a different variant is keeping state epidemiologist Scott Lindquist up at night: the gamma variant, first identified in Brazil.

The delta variant — first identified in India and also known as B.1.617 — is not leading to increased hospitalizations, deaths or so-called breakthrough infections — those that happen to vaccinated people — in vaccinated people, Lindquist said during the state Department of Health’s weekly update Wednesday.

The gamma variant, on the other hand, is associated with higher hospitalization rates and increased breakthrough infections. The variant, which is also known as P.1, now accounts for 16% of the cases in Washington state and is the fastest rising variant in the region, he said.

The P.1 variant is highly infectious and transmissible. It can quickly spread from one person to another, with some cases suggesting the variant may be less likely to respond to antibody treatments, according to a June Department of Health report.

“I’m very concerned about the role this one is going to take,” he said. “That is exactly what keeps me up at night.”

Next up, Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist.



The Alpha/UK variant continues to be a variant of concern. The Gamma/Brazil variant is also on the rise in areas of the state where vaccination is low.



The best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/ISDwnGnEeW — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) June 16, 2021

Overall, said Lindquist, the alpha variant — also known as B.1.1.7 and first identified in the United Kingdom — remains the coronavirus’ dominant strain in Washington, accounting for more than 50% of positive cases.

Advertising

Lindquist said vaccination remains key to protecting individuals from the virus and hindering “the spread of these dangerous variants.”

As of Saturday, more than 7.4 million Washingtonians 16 and older had received at least one vaccine, DOH said. According to state data, that’s about a 67% vaccination rate among that age group.

In order to reach the 70% vaccination rate needed to open the state before June 30, about 140,000 additional people would need to get vaccinated, said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.