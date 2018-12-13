The human heart that missed a connection in Seattle was headed to a tissue processor.
The human heart that was left on a Southwest Airlines flight after someone forgot to unload it in Seattle over the weekend was being sent to an area tissue processor to recover a valve.
Deanna Santa of Sierra Donor Services in Sacramento, Calif., said the organ-procurement organization sent the heart through a courier, who picked it up in Sacramento for shipment to Seattle. The valve will be used for a transplant, though there is no designated patient yet.
“The most important part is that no one was waiting,” she said.
Once it was back in Seattle the heart was taken to for tissue processing. It wasn’t affected by the delay, she added.
“Despite the detour, all is well,” she said.
