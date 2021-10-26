Drs. Larry Corey and Donna Hansel joined moderator Benjamin Woodard of The Seattle Times to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and what to expect this fall and winter.
Corey, a virologist and past president and director at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, helped to lead trials for the COVID-19 vaccines.
Hansel, a professor and chair of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, helped to launch a coronavirus screening program at K-12 schools in Oregon.
The panel discussion covered topics such as vaccine boosters, kids and COVID-19, treatments, breakthrough cases, rapid testing, vaccine mandates and distrust and misinformation.
