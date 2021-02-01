Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.

If you do have a small gathering with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors, the agency says in a post to its website.

The advice is similar to what the Centers for Disease Control communicated before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Super Bowl Sunday, in terms of communal celebration, ranks right up there with them.

As before, and despite exhortations by business and government leaders, the agency advises against going out of town: “Travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19 due to potential exposures on public transit, at airports, or in hotels.

“CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

The Super Bowl advice is part of the “Small Gatherings” page at the website of the Centers for Disease Control. The page includes extensive information on staying safe as a guest and a host.

Here’s the agency’s specific advice on a safer Super Bowl celebration: