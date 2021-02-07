Dozens of Washington hospitals have learned that N95 respirator masks believed to be purchased from 3M are knockoffs and were not manufactured by the company.

After receiving notice from 3M about the possibility that some masks were counterfeit, the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) on Friday alerted the state’s hospitals and asked them to pull potentially affected masks from their supplies.

Several hospitals sent masks to 3M for testing. Yesterday, the company confirmed that some were counterfeit.

It’s unclear how many masks are frauds. But in a statement, WSHA officials said the issue affects the supply of hundreds of thousands of N95 masks.

“These masks had the appropriate paperwork and passed physical inspection and testing,” Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of WSHA, said in a statement. “These N95s are precious resources we need to keep staff safe. It is reprehensible that counterfeiters are selling fake goods.”

The association said it plans to offer more details at a Monday news conference.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last week that the agency has seized at least 12 million knockoff N95 masks since the start of the pandemic.