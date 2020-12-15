The Pierce County Council’s move to dissolve the joint health department between Tacoma and the county will have to wait until after the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation Monday pausing the termination of agreements creating joint city-county health departments and health districts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proclamation came a day before the Pierce County Council planned to vote on an ordinance to end the interlocal agreement between the city of Tacoma and the county creating the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

It isn’t clear if the Pierce County Council will vote on the ordinance as scheduled Tuesday afternoon. The legislation’s sponsor, Councilmember Pam Roach, said in a statement that she originally was going to vote against the ordinance because there wasn’t enough time for public input, but that Inslee’s action has changed her mind.

“It is now a battle between local elected officials and our edict-by-the-day-governor,” she said.

Advertising

Inslee said the proclamation was needed to ensure the work being done by health districts across the state at a critical juncture during the pandemic continued without worry about a department’s stability; he spoke Monday at a news briefing where he introduced the proclamation.

“It removes politics from public health, which at this moment would be a reckless and dangerous course because we need these public health folks totally focused on vaccine delivery efforts to prevent the spread of this pandemic,” Inslee said. “They cannot be frustrated by this work and frustrated by extraneous debates.”

The proposed Pierce County ordinance was as much of a surprise to the health department’s leadership as it was to the Democrats on the County Council when it was introduced before the Dec. 1 council meeting.

The ordinance was quickly moved to the Rules Committee’s Dec. 7 meeting, where it was advanced to the full council with a “do-pass” recommendation that broke along party lines: The two Republicans on the committee voted to pass and the lone Democrat voted no.

Roach said she didn’t come up with the ordinance and last week said she wasn’t sure who wrote it, but she became the sponsor after Council Chair Doug Richardson, a Republican, shared it with the council.

County Councilmember Derek Young, who is a Democrat, told The Seattle Times last week he believed the ordinance came from the county’s Republican executive, Bruce Dammeier, in an effort to make the health department a county entity before the County Council flips control next year from Republicans to Democrats.

Advertising

The Pierce County Council’s move on the 50-year-old city-county health department comes at a time when politics and public health are colliding in public displays across the nation.

Spokane’s health officer was fired in November, an action many in the medical community attributed to criticism from the business community over the health district’s coronavirus response.

And in Idaho, a virtual meeting of a health board was canceled after it began because maskless protesters opposed to proposed public health orders to mitigate the spread of the virus gathered outside the health department’s building and the homes of some board members.