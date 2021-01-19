While the state struggles to speed up its vaccination distribution efforts, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday began reporting the state’s most updated vaccination numbers on its daily, interactive COVID-19 data dashboard.

The dashboard, which was launched months ago, updates Washingtonians every day on the state’s latest number of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations, tests and other related information. On Tuesday evening, DOH added vaccination data to the list.

As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., 294,386 doses had been given, with a current seven-day average of 14,064 per day. The state’s goal is to reach 45,000 doses per day, according to a Monday afternoon announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee, who promised to speed up the process by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible.

In King County, the state’s most populous, 109,120 doses have been administered. Pierce County, which has given the second-highest number of shots, has administered 33,845 doses, according to DOH.

The dashboard also reported 607,350 doses have been delivered to state health care providers and 88,725 doses have been delivered for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s long-term care vaccination program. About 42% of the delivered doses have been administered, DOH said.

The state is beginning the next phase of vaccination, known as 1B, which will be more flexible by including those 65 and older in the first tier. The tier previously included only people 70 and older, as well as those 50 and older in multigenerational households (including people caring for a grandchild but not a partner, friend or child).