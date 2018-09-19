Nationally, opioid-related deaths stood at more than 130 per day last year, according to federal data.

Washington state is set to receive $29.8 million in federal funding to fight opioid abuse, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The money is part of an allocation of more than $1 billion to all states that aims to fight the crisis, the department said in an emailed statement. Of the money slated for Washington, $21.6 million will go toward increasing access to drugs that treat opioid addiction in addition to prevention efforts. Another $8.2 million will fund community health centers, academic institutions and rural groups that provide services to people suffering from substance abuse and mental-health issues.

The funding announcement comes on the heels of a federal survey released last week that found the number of Americans who started using heroin in 2017 fell by about half compared with the previous year, while the number of those “misusing” opioids retreated for a second year, according to the health department. Opioid-related deaths stood at more than 130 per day last year, it said.