To make sure you meet eligibility to receive a vaccine, check the state’s PhaseFinder tool at findyourphasewa.org. For detailed information about the different phases (we are currently in phase 1B tier 1), visit covidvaccinewa.org.

Eligible now

This phase is set to last through the winter.

High-risk health care workers in health care settings.

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents

All other workers at risk in health care settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (such as an elder and a grandchild)

___

Eligible in the spring or summer

The following groups are eligible to get a vaccine sometime over the spring and summer under the current state timeline.