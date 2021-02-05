To make sure you meet eligibility to receive a vaccine, check the state’s PhaseFinder tool at findyourphasewa.org. For detailed information about the different phases (we are currently in phase 1B tier 1), visit covidvaccinewa.org.
Eligible now
This phase is set to last through the winter.
- High-risk health care workers in health care settings.
- High-risk first responders
- Long-term care facility residents
- All other workers at risk in health care settings
- All people 65 years or older
- All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (such as an elder and a grandchild)
___
Eligible in the spring or summer
The following groups are eligible to get a vaccine sometime over the spring and summer under the current state timeline.
- High-risk critical workers 50 years or older in certain congregate settings:
- Food processing
- Grocery stores
- K-12 teachers and staff
- Child care
- Corrections
- Prisons, jails or detention centers
- Public transit
- Fire
- Law enforcement
- People 16 years or older with two or more comorbidities or underlying conditions
- High-risk critical workers under 50
- People, staff and volunteers in congregate living settings:
- Correctional facilities
- Group homes for people with disabilities
- People experiencing homelessness who live in or access services in congregate settings