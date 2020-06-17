Washington state has been recording incorrect COVID-19 testing numbers for eight weeks by overcounting the number of people who have tested negative.

The state dashboard has shown 13% more people testing negative since April 21 than actually have, the state Department of Health (DOH) revealed Wednesday.

The inflated numbers were a result of a workaround that was used to handle the high volume of negative tests, according to a DOH news release. The state dashboard was supposed to display negative molecular tests (which detect a current coronavirus infection), but accidentally also included negative antibody tests (which show whether a person has antibodies that indicate a past infection).

DOH spokesperson Lisa Stromme Warren said the error was because of a missing line of code. She was not immediately able to explain how the department discovered the problem or whether it means the trend line of the virus’ spread in Washington may be worse than previously thought.

“We understand that we made a mistake and we own it,” she said.

This isn’t the first time DOH has had problems with its testing data. DOH’s disease reporting system was flooded with case data at the end of March, which stopped the state from publicly reporting the number of new COVID-19 cases, preventing state and health officials — and the public — from seeing the full picture of the virus’s spread.

The faulty data was showing up on both DOH’s COVID-19 dashboard and Gov. Jay Inslee’s Risk-Assessment Dashboard.

“These negative test numbers, while inflated, have not impacted decision-making as it pertains to counties advancing through phases,” the press release said, referring to Inslee’s four-phase plan for reopening county by county.

The problem didn’t affect the state’s reporting of positive testing numbers, but it did lead to an underestimation of the overall percentage of positive test results, according to DOH.

The cumulative percent of positive test results reported as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday has been corrected from 5.5% to 6.2%.

Seattle Times staff reporter Lewis Kamb contributed to this report.