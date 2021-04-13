Washington state Tuesday paused the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses in Washington state.

“Use of that vaccine will be put on hold until we receive further recommendations from our federal partners about how best to move forward. Safety is the highest priority when it comes to all COVID-19 vaccines,” the state Department of Health said in a news release.

The state and vaccine providers will continue to administer the two other vaccines approved for emergency use, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which require two doses for full protection.

Federal health agencies on Tuesday morning called for an immediate pause in administration of the vaccine after six women who had received it developed a rare condition involving blood clots and linked to low platelet counts. One woman died.

It’s not yet clear if vaccines played a role in the clotting events.

“… These events appear to be extremely rare,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference. “We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”

Washington officials aren’t aware of any instances of blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccines here, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

“There are no incidents that we are aware of with blood clots here,” wrote Inslee spokesperson Tara Lee in an email, adding later: “Hopefully people are aware that it is six people out of 6 million doses total nationwide.”

The WA Department of Health has scheduled a media availability today at 10 a.m. to discuss its decision to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Inslee and State Health Secretary Umair Shah spoke Tuesday morning about the issue, which has prompted several states to pause use of the vaccine.

Federal regulators will review reports of adverse events.

“We’re recommending a pause in the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in order to prepare the healthcare system to recognize and treat patients appropriately and report severe events they may be seeing in people,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Schuchat said the pause will also allow for the CDC’s expert committee to review safety data and help determine next steps.

The federal agencies are recommending that people who were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health-care provider.

The health department said 149,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Washington so far.

According to the state’s April 8 update on vaccine distribution, the state was forecast to receive 12,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and 4,300 for each of the following two weeks. The state was forecast to receive 386,810 doses of all vaccines this week.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday that people who have scheduled appointments for the Johnson & Johnson with the city would instead be given the Pfizer vaccine.

Material from the Associated Press is included in this report.