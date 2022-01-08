Washington state Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement Friday. Lovick described his symptoms as mild.

“I’m fine, I have a bit of a cold, but other than that I feel OK,” said Lovick, 70. “One thing is for sure – I’m relieved that I’m both vaccinated and boosted.”

Lovick was recently appointed to the Senate to replace Sen. Steve Hobbs, who left his position to become Washington’s secretary of state. Before his appointment, Lovick was a member of the Washington state House of Representatives, where he’d served since 2016. Lovick had previously served in the House from 1999 to 2007. A longtime law- enforcement officer, Lovick was also previously a member of the Mill Creek City Council, as well as Snohomish County’s sheriff and executive.

Lovick’s infection comes days before the Washington Legislature’s short 60-day session is set to begin. After conducting 2021’s session remotely, lawmakers had hoped to begin working in the state Capitol again this year. Those plans have been scaled back amid record levels of coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant. The session will now begin mostly remotely, although House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said in an Associated Press legislative preview Thursday that they’d revisit the decision in two weeks.

In December, Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen, of Whatcom County, died following a COVID-19 infection. Ericksen was a staunch conservative and opponent of vaccine mandates.