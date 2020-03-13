Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he hopes the emergency powers that President Donald Trump is expected to invoke Friday will provide desperately needed help to the state’s communities.

Inslee spoke Thursday to Vice President Mike Pence and asked that the White House immediately declare a national emergency under the Stafford Act, the governor said in a statement before Trump spoke Friday.

The Stafford Act is a U.S. law that allows for federal emergency and disaster aid to state and local governments.

“This will unlock additional resources and authorities for states like Washington on the front lines of the crisis,” Inslee said. “I am hopeful the president’s actions today will provide the assistance I asked for to help the workers, businesses, families and communities that are being impacted in Washington state.”

He added, “By declaring a national emergency, the federal government can provide states with direct assistance to meet our residents’ needs for health care, shelter, food and cash assistance, and more.”

Washington’s U.S. senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, didn’t immediately comment. Nor did Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who has repeatedly called on Trump to declare a national emergency, saying the step would unlock desperately needed relief for the state’s largest city. King County Executive Dow Constantine also didn’t immediately comment.

Washington health care officials have been hoping Trump would declare an emergency in the state, saying that could pave the way for more people to be enrolled in Medicaid quickly. The officials want to use Medicaid to relieve pressure on hospitals by moving more seniors from hospitals into nursing homes, they’ve said.

“We continue to explore all options with CMS,” Washington State Health Care Authority spokeswoman Amy Blondin said, referring to the federal government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “Whatever is going to get us the flexibility we need the quickest is the route we’re going to take.”

A spokeswoman for the Washington State Health Care Authority didn’t immediately comment on Trump’s anticipated announcement.

Casey Katims, federal liaison for Inslee’s office, said an emergency declaration by Trump could clear access to new pots of dollars to help the state control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Washington State Department of Health announced 91 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 457. In total, 31 people in Washington state are known to have died from disease.

While the precise impact on Washington won’t be known until more details on the federal step become available, Katims said a declaration under the Stafford Act could free up federal disaster relief money, helping pay for epidemiology work, analysis and equipment.

Inslee’s office and members of the state congressional delegation also have been urging the Trump administration to plan for and provide additional surge capacity for Washington’s hospital system, which could be overwhelmed as the outbreak expands.

