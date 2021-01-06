The Washington state Department of Health will next prioritize for vaccination anyone who is 70 years and older and those who are 50 years and older and live in multigenerational households, the department announced in a media briefing Wednesday.

In addition to the next tier of vaccinations, called B1, the department detailed through April who else would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, in phases B2, B3 and B4.

The phases and who qualifies can be seen here.

Last month, the state decided to prioritize high-risk health-care workers, first responders and residents in long-term care facilities. The health department estimates that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccination in the top priority group, called Phase A1.

The state health department had received 522,550 doses of vaccine, between the Pfizer and Moderna products, so far, said Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary. Vaccine providers have administered at least 126,602 doses, Shah said, noting that data reporting of administration lags by about three days.

The health department plans to launch Jan. 18 an online questionnaire tool, called PhaseFinder, to help Washington residents identify when they are eligible to receive vaccine and where they could seek vaccination.

The tool will ask users questions about their age, location, occupation and living situation. Both the tool and the state’s plan rely on an honor system and for Washingtonians to faithfully represent themselves.

The state Department of Health has been regularly updating its interim plan to distribute vaccines, which was published in October and aims to ensure both equitable allocation of vaccine and maximum benefits to health and the functioning of society.

The state plan relies on a framework developed the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and also guidance from an independent group of scientists advising the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department asked hospitals to use “clinical judgment” to provide the first vaccines for workers who are most at risk, prioritizing people who do not have a recent COVID-19 infection, those directly caring for COVID-19 patients and those performing higher risk procedures, such as intubating patients.

It also suggested prioritizing testing site staff, those handling COVID-19 specimens, high-risk first responders, health workers interacting with high-risk populations and those administering the vaccines, themselves.

Vaccine arrived in Washington state on Dec. 14., and the vaccination of health-care workers began the next day. The effort to vaccinate at long-term care facilities largely relies on a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. That program launched Dec. 28 in Washington.

Public-health experts expected the early days of vaccination to be marked by logistics hiccups, with underfunded state and local public-health agencies, along with hospitals stressed by COVID-19, leading the effort to get vaccines into people’s arms. Indeed, the rollout in Washington has been uneven at times.

Early on, miscommunication between state the federal officials clouded the state’s expectations of vaccine supply, and shipments to hospitals were delayed or changed, confounding plans.

Some hospitals in rural areas report receiving an excess of vaccine for the number of people eligible in their communities for vaccination’s first phase. Meantime, many health-care providers who qualify to be vaccinated, but are not connected to a large medical system, have reported difficulty find sites to receive their first shots.

By the end of December, the state had received 356,650 doses of vaccine but only a fraction had made it into health-care workers’ arms.

As concern grew over the pace of vaccination, the health department expanded its guidance to allow vaccine to be administered to health-care workers who are not on the front lines against COVID-19.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday said he was feeling better about the state’s pace of vaccination, citing statistics provided by several larger hospitals that suggested they had been able to administer the majority of their allotments.