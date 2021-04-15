The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday began reaching out to residents who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine between March 23 and April 14, the day the vaccine was paused across the U.S. after federal health officials said they are investigating a possible link between the vaccine and serious, but very rare, blood clots in younger women.

The messages, sent by text, email and automated calls in English and Spanish, let recipients know they should contact their health care provider if they experience leg pain, abdominal pain, a bad headache or shortness breath up to three weeks after their vaccination, said Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Kristen Maki.

According to DOH, about 160,000 shots of the single-dose vaccine have been administered to state residents.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is similarly reaching out to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone who has concerns about this message can contact the state COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-525-0127.