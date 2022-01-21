Washington state has officially launched its website where people can order free, rapid COVID-19 tests to be sent to their homes, the state Department of Health said Friday morning.

Washingtonians can order up to five tests per household at sayyescovidhometest.org, though supply will be limited at first, according to a DOH statement. The website, available in English and Spanish, went live as the state continues to face a high demand for tests.

“We anticipate people’s initial need in the test kits will exceed our current supply pretty quickly, but our focus is sharing what we have right now,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, the state’s deputy secretary for COVID-19 response. “We want to make sure the tests we have are in homes when our state needs testing the most — during this current surge.”

The Friday launch, accomplished in partnership with health care technology company CareEvolution and Amazon, reflects an expansion of a pilot program that has already delivered 800,000 tests in parts of Eastern Washington, the state said. The tests are approved under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for those ages 2 and up.

“This is an important step toward making tests more widely available across the state,” said state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. “As we work with our federal partners, we look forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests flowing directly into people’s homes over the next several weeks.”

Kits should arrive — delivered by Amazon — about one to two weeks after ordering, according to the website. In some parts of the state, Washingtonians also have the option of picking up tests locally, but the site urges people to call their local health department first to check.

Advertising

When the tests show up, DOH instructs users to take a “quick swab” inside each nostril, then wait a few minutes for rapid results. More instructions about how to test and see results should be included in each kit.

DOH is also offering a “digital assistant” that walks users through the testing process and sends reminders.

If you have COVID symptoms, test now, DOH says. If you’ve been exposed to the virus, wait three to five days after exposure to test.

If results are positive, the digital assistant will remind you that you could be contagious and recommend isolating, wearing a mask around others, avoiding sharing household items and washing anything you touch.

Because hospitals throughout the state are stretched to capacity, local health care experts have asked people without serious COVID symptoms to isolate and recover at home, only coming to the hospital for emergencies.

If results are negative, DOH recommends you keep up safe practices and continue testing at home — “testing negative does not mean you are less likely to be infected in the future,” the state cautions.

Advertising

“These COVID-19 tests, just like pregnancy and flu tests, also have a small error rate or chance of giving a false negative result,” the website says.

Personal contact information, including name, address and phone number, will not be shared outside the program, the state said. Anyone with questions about ordering or who has issues receiving the tests can contact syct-orders@careevolution.com and include the order number provided.

Washingtonians can also get COVID tests by ordering kits through the federal government’s online ordering program, at local pharmacies or at a local testing site.