All of Washington’s K-12 athletes and coaches involved in high-contact, indoor sports must get tested for COVID-19 more frequently — regardless of vaccination status, the state Department of Health announced Friday morning. The new requirements come days after the state confirmed a recent multi-county outbreak linked to high school wrestling tournaments.

The safety guidance goes into effect immediately and applies to sports such as basketball, wrestling, water polo and competitive cheer, a statement from DOH said.

According to the requirements, athletes, coaches, trainers and support personnel must get tested at least three times a week, and at least one of those tests must occur the day before a competition or game — and whenever possible, the day of the event.

The outbreaks traced to the wrestling tournaments — held in Lacey, Sumner, Puyallup and Yelm in early December — infected about 200 people, DOH said. Genomic sequencing also confirmed this week that at least three of the cases are the omicron variant, which is spreading throughout the region and world.

“Omicron is a game-changer, but we know layered prevention measures slow the spread of COVID-19 in sports, schools, and communities,” Lacy Fehrenbach, the state’s deputy secretary for the COVID-19 response, said in the Friday statement. “Please get vaccinated, boosted, wear a well-fitting mask, and maintain your distance to help our kids stay healthy, stay in the game, and stay in school.”

The testing requirements are being added on top of existing masking guidance that requires all indoor-event spectators to wear masks and distance from other families, the statement said. All athletes, coaches, trainers and support personnel must also wear masks in indoor public spaces except when actively playing, and referees must wear masks except when actively officiating.

“Vaccinations, in addition to testing and masking, will help keep our athletes healthy and allow everyone to continue to enjoy sporting events while also limiting the spread of disease,” Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, DOH’s chief science officer, said in the statement. “Getting a booster will make protection against the omicron variant even stronger. The booster vaccine is now available for everyone 16 years and older.”