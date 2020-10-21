The Washington state Department of Health on Wednesday released its draft plan to distribute vaccines to protect against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The plan, which was submitted to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday and released to the public five days later, describes the state’s preparations as pharmaceutical companies race to create an effective and safe vaccine.

The plan recognizes the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on some communities, and promises that allocation of vaccines “will be guided by maximizing health and societal benefit while taking an equity lens into consideration.”

Experts expect vaccine supply to be limited. Federal officials have begun to stockpile doses of several vaccines, in hopes they prove to be safe and effective.

Several potential vaccines are in phase 3 clinical trials and could seek authorization for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the next few months.

These clinical trials involve tens of thousands of people. The FDA will review data on potential vaccines’ safety and efficacy. Dr. Peter Marks, who directs the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has said the data will be reviewed and vetted publicly.

Advertising

The FDA has said it expects vaccines to be effective in at least 50% of people. Some potential vaccines would, if approved, come with complicated logistical requirements such as ultracold storage, which would make them more challenging to distribute widely.

Washington state officials said in a news release the plan would change as they learn more about a potential vaccine.

“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” said Michele Roberts, the department’s acting assistant secretary, who has oversight for COVID-19 vaccines. “This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”

After a vaccine is approved with demonstrated safety, one of the most significant challenges the state faces is convincing people it’s in their interest, and their community’s interest, to get vaccinated.

The health department says it’s already planning its strategy to promote vaccination, including via a 10-week paid advertising campaign involving Facebook, Instagram, billboards, TV, radio, newspapers and other information sources.

“Campaign funding was approved in early October and we will be moving into planning, design, and launch as quickly as possible,” the document says.

The department also plans to televise weekly media briefings, and to provide talking points for doctors and other health care providers, among other measures.

This breaking news story will be updated.