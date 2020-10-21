The Washington state Department of Health on Wednesday released its draft plan to distribute vaccines to protect against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The plan, which was submitted to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday and released to the public five days later, describes the state’s preparations as pharmaceutical companies race to create an effective and safe vaccine.

The plan recognizes the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on some communities, and promises that allocation of vaccines “will be guided by maximizing health and societal benefit while taking an equity lens into consideration.”

Several potential vaccines are in phase 3 clinical trials and could seek authorization for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next few months.

State officials said in a news release the plan would change as they learn more about a potential vaccine.

“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” said Michele Roberts, the department’s acting assistant secretary, who has oversight for COVID-19 vaccines. “This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”

