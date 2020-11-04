Washington set a daily record for new coronavirus cases with 1,469 infections tallied on Tuesday, totaling 111,480 cases in the state.

Sixteen new deaths from Tuesday were also confirmed, bringing the total to 2,416, according to the state Department of Health. At least 8,735 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

The previous record for confirmed cases of the new coronavirus was set July 16, when state health officials reported 1,267 new cases, along with six deaths.

The record comes as the United States tops 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time.

Virus experts have expressed concern about the nation’s growing number of infections as we approach winter months, which they say is a critical time to stop the spread of the virus.

In King County, the state’s most populous, the DOH has confirmed 28,926 diagnoses and 822 deaths. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Pierce County also set a record for the number of cases it reported Wednesday, with 214 new COVID-19 infections detected and two new deaths. The previous Pierce County record was set Oct. 22 with 138 new cases.