Washington will return more than 400 of the 500 ventilators it recently received from the federal government, so they can go to New York and other states harder hit by the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday.

After requesting 1,000 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile, Washington last month received 500.

The National Stockpile ventilators are not suitable for treating COVID-19 patients, state officials said. That’s because those individuals generally need a higher amount of pressure support into their lungs than the ventilators from the national stockpile can provide, Jessica Baggett, a spokeswoman for the state’s Joint Information Center said.

The stockpile ventilators, though, can be used for other patients, freeing up more COVID-19 compatible ventilators to help with the crisis.

All 500 ventilators from the national stockpile had been distributed to hospitals across the state, a spokeswoman said last week. Washington has also purchased more than 750 ventilators, which are expected to arrive over the next several weeks, Inslee’s office said.

“I’ve said many times over the last few weeks, we are in this together,” Inslee said in a prepared statement Sunday. “This should guide all of our actions at an individual and state level in the coming days and weeks.”

Dr. Raquel Bono, the retired Navy vice admiral leading the state’s coronavirus response, said they’d made the decision after conferring with the Washington State Hospital Association. She said the state’s aggressive social distancing actions have slowed the virus’ growth here.

“We have seen fewer infections in our communities than anticipated,” Bono said. “Our current status allows us to help others who have a more immediate need.”