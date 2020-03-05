Washington state’s insurance commissioner issued an emergency order Thursday directing all health insurance carriers, through May 4, to provide health care provider visits and novel coronavirus testing without co-payments and deductible payments to enrollees who meet criteria for testing.

Questions about coronavirus testing and treatment costs have stirred some concern about people without insurance, as well as insured people without extra money for surprise medical bills. People anxious about costs may delay care and thereby contribute to the spread of the virus, public health experts have said.

Washington now has 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 51 in King County (with nine deaths), Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Secretary John Wiesman said Thursday. DOH hasn’t been charging for tests at its laboratory in Shoreline.

“Consumers are rightly concerned about prevention, testing and possible treatment,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said. “My emergency order provides guidance to health insurers and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”

Kreidler’s order, issued with authority from the state of emergency declared by Gov. Jay Inslee on Feb. 29, directs insurers to cover “prior to application of any deductible and with no cost-sharing, the health care provider visit and … testing” for enrollees who meet federal criteria for COVID-19 testing, as determined by their health care providers. New York state took a similar step earlier this week.

Washington’s order also directs insurance carriers to allow enrollees “to obtain a one-time refill of their covered prescription medications prior to the expiration of the waiting period between refills.” The point of that directive is to make sure people “can maintain an adequate supply of necessary medication” amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Carriers may take into consideration patient safety risks associated with early refills for certain drug classes, such as opioids, benzodiazepines and stimulants,” the order says.

Thirdly, Kreidler’s order directs insurance carriers to “suspend any prior authorization requirements that apply to covered diagnostic testing and treatment” of the novel coronavirus. That means patients shouldn’t need insurers to sign off on testing and treatment beforehand.

Lastly, the order says a carrier with an insufficient number or type of in-network health care providers to provide coronavirus testing and treatment must ensure that an enrollee can obtain testing and treatment from an out-of-network provider “within a reasonable proximity … at no greater cost than if the provider were in-network.”

“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Washington state requires swift and coordinated action across the public and private sectors to minimize human suffering,” Kreidler’s order says.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant on Monday urged Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine to use emergency funds “to guarantee that anyone in our region with a respiratory illness has access to a doctor’s visit without fear of medical bills.”

People without insurance should consider seeking care at public-health centers and neighborhood clinics, public health officials have said. They also should check with the Washington Health Benefit Exchange to determine whether they may qualify for Medicaid or Medicare.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Trump administration was considering using a national disaster program to pay for the care of uninsured people with coronavirus.