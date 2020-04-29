Gov. Jay Inslee announced new guidance Wednesday that gives hospitals and health care providers a little more leeway as they seek to resume non-urgent medical procedures that the governor had halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee’s actions don’t materially change his order, originally announced March 19, which banned all non-urgent medical and dental procedures. Instead, as circumstances have changed, the governor is issuing new guidance in how health care providers should interpret his initial order.

That order was an effort to conserve both hospital space and personal protective equipment, like gowns and face masks, for the flood of COVID-19 patients that experts were predicting. It applied to all procedures not expected to “cause harm to the patient” if delayed for three months. It did not define “harm.”

“The governor leaves assessment of harm up to the individual clinician,” the new guidance says, saying providers should consider how a patient’s illness or injury is causing pain and dysfunction in daily life.

The decision to perform any surgeries or procedures, the guidance says, should be weighed against factors like a patient’s health, how their condition is progressing, the consequences of further delay and whether leaving them untreated could make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In order to do any procedures, hospitals must comply with state regulations on personal protective equipment, including reporting how much they have available, not re-using equipment that is soiled or damaged and having at least a seven-day supply of equipment on-hand.

“I think we found a way to have both more non-urgent surgery and protection for our medical staff,” Inslee said at a news conference.

It’s the latest small step in the governor’s slow, phased re-opening of Washington’s economy. Inslee allowed residential construction to resume last week and on Monday he announced that golf, fishing and hunting could soon resume and many state parks and public lands would reopen their gates.

Washington’s hospitals have mostly dodged the most dire forecasts, as the state’s “stay home” order and strict social distancing measures have helped slow the spread of the virus, even as they’ve wreaked havoc on the economy.

Other states, including Oregon and Texas, have recently relaxed their bans on elective medical procedures.

Health care industry groups have been lobbying Inslee to allow procedures to resume. Not only have some patients had their lives put on hold, but the cancellation has inflicted a major economic blow on hospitals and health care workers. In a letter to Inslee earlier this month, the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA), the Washington State Medical Association and the Association of Washington Healthcare Plans said hospitals around the state have lost 50% of their revenue and at least three have contacted WSHA about starting closure proceedings.

In March, Congress approved $100 billion in aid to hospitals, as part of its economic stimulus package. The latest package, passed last week, includes, at the insistence of Democrats, an additional $75 billion in aid for hospitals.

WSHA surveys found that the statewide average for hospital capacity is at 70%, meaning they have room to care for more patients. The new guidance says that hospitals may not exceed 80% capacity.

