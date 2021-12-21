All eligible Washingtonians should get their COVID-19 booster shots “immediately” to protect themselves this winter and limit the ongoing spread of the new omicron variant, a panel of state health officials urged Tuesday morning.

It’s still too early to make broad projections about how quickly omicron will spread this winter and where in the state it’ll hit hardest, state health leaders say, but infections have been on the rise in the past few weeks, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist.

He pointed specifically to recent COVID-19 outbreaks linked to high-school wrestling tournaments earlier this month, which infected more than 200 athletes, coaches, referees and attendees — some of whom got sick with the omicron variant.

Hospitalizations and deaths remain consistent, but Washingtonians will likely be in for a “difficult winter” of both influenza and omicron because health care systems are already strained, Lindquist said at a Tuesday news briefing.

As of Tuesday morning, the state had confirmed at least 400 omicron cases, Lindquist added, noting the new variant hasn’t yet overtaken delta cases throughout Washington.

“Our early surveillance from a lab standpoint was very much related to detecting omicron in our state and then having a better view of where it was in our state,” state Health Secretary Dr. Umair A. Shah said. “Now we have to shift to do more representative sampling across the entire state so we can get a better picture of how and where it’s spreading.”

Statewide, about 81.7% of residents 12 and older — about 5.4 million people — have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 75.3% are fully vaccinated.

“That’s amazing,” Shah said. “However, it is so critical now that people get boosters. … We know we have waning immunity. Over time, those vaccines will need to get boosted.”

About 1.7 million Washingtonians had received an additional vaccine dose as of Tuesday.

Shah also, however, acknowledged recent challenges in securing booster appointments throughout the state, assuring residents the state Department of Health is working with Gov. Jay Inslee’s office to take “aggressive” steps to increase appointment capacity.

“We’re very concerned about vaccine appointment availability,” Shah said. “You’re frustrated. We know that. And we’re doing everything we can to alleviate the system.”

Shah also asked those who have multiple vaccine appointments to cancel them, especially if they’ve already decided on a specific site. He also urged Washingtonians not to wait for the “perfect booster.”

“The best booster is the one being offered to you,” Shah said.

More information about increasing capacity for booster appointments will be available in the next couple days, according to Shah. In the meantime, he said, masking, distancing, avoiding crowds and getting tested for the virus will be important.

“This pandemic is far from over,” Shah said. “Omicron is the latest reminder of that. There are some very, very basic things you can do to empower yourselves and your families to help protect them.”