Washington Gov. Jay Inslee criticized Idaho’s political leaders for their response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases during a television appearance Friday that was being widely circulated on social media Monday.

Inslee appeared on MSNBC and said Washington hospitals are having to take in patients from Idaho who are sick with COVID-19.

“Today in my state, Washington citizens in many cases cannot get heart surgery, cannot get cancer surgery that they need, because we are having to take too many people of unvaccinated nature and unmasked, many of whom come from Idaho, and that’s just maddening frankly,” Inslee said.

“So we are calling for Idaho and the leaders there to lead and take some commonsense measures. I’m disappointed the governor of Idaho has spent more time trying to reduce protection by reducing vaccine usage instead of concentrating on this, and then clogging up my hospitals.”

Inslee, a Democrat, has instituted mask mandates in certain situations and vaccine mandates for all public employees. Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, hasn’t issued any such orders.

“It’s not just Idaho; I don’t want to pick on Idaho,” Inslee added. “Unfortunately, that entire party, the other party, is not helping out, pulling on the rope here. Many states are in the same position and many governors will experience the same frustration I have. So it’s time for people to start pulling on the rope and do an American duty. Get vaccinated, have useful use of masks where appropriate. If we do these things, we know we can best this pandemic.”