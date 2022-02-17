OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 mask requirements will lift March 21 for schools, child care facilities, grocery stores, bars, gyms and a host of other indoor establishments, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

Masking will still be necessary after March 21 for health care facilities, long-term care facilities, prisons, public transit and school buses, and any private businesses or local governments that want to continue with masking requirements.

In a news conference Thursday, Inslee laid out the coming changes and a broader path going forward for schools and commerce as the wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations brought by the omicron variant recedes.

State Department of Health officials will release updated guidance for K-12 schools during the week of March 6, to help schools prepare for the March 21 transition.

Schools will still have to report cases and outbreaks of COVID, and must continue to work with public health authorities in responding to them.

Staff and students with COVID-like symptoms must still quarantine away from school buildings and educators must continue providing access to testing. If a staff member or student tests positive for the virus, they must remain home and follow state and federal isolation guidelines.

Meanwhile, starting March 1, large events will no longer have to verify the vaccination status of patrons.

The mask mandate that lifts March 21 for retail businesses will also end for a host of indoor group settings, including houses of worship, recreation centers, athletic facilities and libraries.

Thursday’s announcement puts Washington on a path to join a host of other states — including Oregon and California — that are lifting emergency orders as omicron begins to fade.

Hospital officials recently warned, however, that the current omicron wave is likely to persist for a few more weeks.

That hasn’t stopped the planning for a post-omicron world.

Last week, Inslee announced the end of a statewide order requiring masks to be worn outside at gatherings of 500 or more people.

The governor also announced the end of a pause on elective surgeries amid stressed hospital systems. Both of those changes are set to take effect Friday.

On Wednesday, King County officials announced that starting March 1, businesses such as restaurants, gyms, bars and theaters would no longer have to check the vaccination status of patrons.