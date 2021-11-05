Several businesses in the Walla Walla Valley learned Thursday, Nov. 4, they will soon face new COVID-19 pandemic requirements from the federal government.

Companies with 100 or more employees will need employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Jan. 4, or get tested for the virus weekly.

This has the bigger local businesses figuring out what they’ll need to do.

No decisions have been made yet at Key Technology, on Avery Street, though they had already been discussing the matter before the federal mandate was issued Thursday, Nov. 4.

“We’ve been looking at this since the announcement first came out that they were working on it,” Key human resources director Edi Dirkes said. “We’ve got a team of people in our company that are looking at it to find the best solutions for our teams. They’re not done yet. They haven’t fully developed it. But we want to take into account both the employees (and the company) and our customers. That’s how we’re looking at it, but we haven’t made any decisions yet.”

The possibility of losing employees due to the new federal rules is a real concern at Key.

“That’s something of course that we will consider as we digest this mandate, and see how it’s going to impact our workforce,” Dirkes said.

Whether or not they are fully vaccinated or conduct weekly tests, Key intends to follow the new rules.

“What ever happens, we have to comply with it so we will. It’s hard to say that two months is going to be enough time or that it’s not enough time. At this point, we just don’t know.”

Despite the concerns, the people at Key remain positive.

“We try to stay focused on our customers, and that’s the entire company focus,” Dirkes said. “We’ll try to support both the customers and our work base if we continue through this. Every moment of COVID has been a change, right? So you just try to take all the information, figure out how it’s going to impact the workplace, and just keep the customers and the employees in mind as we make these decisions. That’s all you can do.”

Key has tried to maintain the team approach.

“I have a lot of support,” Dirkes said. “We have a really good corporate office, and they help us through these things. I don’t feel like I’m alone. The leadership team here is very good. Key’s been around for a very long time so while you can look at it like, ‘Oh, not again,’ or you can say, ‘You know what? If we stay together, and we stay positive, we can get through this together.”

Meanwhile, little is expected to change at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center with more than 1,000 employees at its West Poplar Street location.

Having just passed the strict state mandate, which took effect Oct. 18, the local hospital expects to already be in full compliance with the new federal mandate.

“We still need to learn more regarding what they have to say about testing so we can get a better understanding on that, but we’re already in full compliance with the state requirements, which are much more rigid than the federal mandate,” Providence St. Mary director of communication Kathleen Obenland said, adding that they survived the state vaccine mandate “and we didn’t have any big exodus of employees.”

Columbia Pulp LLC finds itself in an interesting situation, still just shy of 100 employees five months after reopening the Lyons Ferry plant from a year-long shutdown with the original COVID-19 outbreak.

Whether they will be fully vaccinated Jan. 4 remains to be determined, according to Columbia Pulp administrative services manager Eleanor Specht, with the workforce not yet at full strength.

But they have followed health guidelines on face masks and social distancing throughout the pandemic, and expect to comply with the federal mandate if need be.

“(Two months) gives us enough time to shift gears,” Specht said. “But like I said, we’re not sure if we’ll tip over 100 by then. If and when we get to that mark, we will certainly pivot.”

Already short-handed, the possibility of federal rules causing the workforce to shrink even more scares Columbia Pulp.

“There’s always a concern about losing employees,” Specht said. “We haven’t really moved forward in that discussion because we’re just not quite there yet. But just generally speaking, I think every company is worried that they’re going to lose staff.”

Hector del Castillo can be reached at hectordelcastillo@wwub.com or 509-526-8317.