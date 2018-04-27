Health officials continue to investigate the source of the local patients' sickness and urge people across the state to stay away from romaine lettuce unless they can confirm it was not grown in Yuma, Arizona — where national health experts believe the national outbreak began.

Health officials say five people in Washington state have reported sickness from E. coli food poisoning, as part of the widespread outbreak linked to romaine lettuce that has sickened nearly 100 people in about two dozen states.

As of Friday afternoon, physicians reported three cases related to the outbreak in King County and two in Spokane County, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Of the King County cases, two patients were children under the age of 5 and siblings, according to the department of Public Health — Seattle & King County. Physicians briefly hospitalized one, though have since discharged the child. Members of their family also reported sickness and ate romaine lettuce, though were not tested for E. coli.

Neither child developed a type of kidney failure that some patients of severe cases of E. coli suffer, the department reported in a blog post, outlining its investigation into the cases.

Also in King County, health professionals hospitalized a woman in her 50s who had eaten romaine lettuce while traveling outside of Washington, the blog says.

The two patients in Eastern Washington, both of whom are children under the age of 10, did not receive hospital treatment, the department reported.

Further details on the patients’ health status, as well as their gender and identities, are unknown.

Health officials continue to investigate the source of the local patients’ sickness and urge people across the state to stay away from romaine lettuce unless they can confirm it was not grown in Yuma, Arizona — where national health experts believe the outbreak began.

While most E. coli bacteria are not harmful, some produce toxins that can cause severe illness.

“If you have romaine lettuce at home and you do not know where it was grown, do not eat it and throw it away,” the state health department said in a news release.

Also, restaurants and food retailers should not sell or serve any type of romaine lettuce, including pre-made salad mixes containing the lettuce, that originates from the Arizona area, local health officials say.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable disease, warned this particular strain of E. coli can cause severe illness, including bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. “If you have symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal cramping and vomiting, we urge you to contact your healthcare provider,” he said in the release.

As of Friday morning, 98 people reported similar illness from the outbreak in 22 states. Forty-six people have been hospitalized, including 10 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.

Such outbreaks are rare overall but more common in certain types of foods. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that leafy greens cause roughly one-fifth of all food-borne illnesses.

Those handy bags of chopped and washed salads, or convenience greens, carry an extra risk because they come in contact with more people and machinery before they arrive on plates, food-safety experts say.

Follow updates from the state health department on its website, or via Facebook or Twitter at @WADeptHealth. And call 206-263-9566 for questions in King County.

Material from news wires contributed to this report.