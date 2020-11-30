Washington Exposure Notifications — which aim to let people know of possible COVID-19 exposures — are here.

Washington Exposure Notifications, also known as WA Notify, was developed by the University of Washington and the state Department of Health (DOH) to alert people who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Some Washington state iPhone users received their first notification early Monday, saying that the system is enabled.

The app is available on Android through the Google Play Store. To download, search for “WA Notify.”

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office announced the service’s rollout Monday in a news release. Inslee also has a planned 2:30 p.m. news conference to discuss COVID-19.

The service uses Bluetooth technology developed by Apple and Google to detect proximity to other phones. If someone who has enabled these notifications tests positive, they can anonymously notify other users who have been within 6 feet of them.

The technology does not share personal information, is completely private and doesn’t know or track identities, according to the health department’s website.

Didn’t expect iphone covid alerts to be enabled in Washington for a few weeks yet, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/wzeZlts6Yk — Derrick Nunnally (@dcnunnally) November 30, 2020

To turn on WA Notify on an iPhone:

Go to Settings

Scroll down to Exposure Notifications

Click “Turn On Exposure Notifications”

Select United States

Select Washington

If you haven’t received a notification on your iPhone, you may need to check your device’s notification settings and make sure you’re on the latest iPhone firmware. You may also need to check to see whether Government Alerts are enabled on your device.

The department also lists installation instructions for the Android app, which users must download to opt into the service. The department asks you to search for the “Washington Exposure Notifications app” — but you should instead search for “WA Notify”: