Washington and local health leaders plan to continue to provide COVID-19 testing supplies and services after the twin national COVID emergencies end in May.

The Washington State Department of Health will continue working with federal and local agencies, tribes and community partners to support equitable access to testing supplies and services, Raechel Sims, a spokesperson at the Department of Health, wrote in an email.

Federal grant support is projected well beyond May 2023, Sims added, and the Legislature is considering additional money for state testing access programs and projects, such as community-based testing sites and supplies for vulnerable communities, homeless shelters, independent pharmacies, fire and emergency services agencies, agricultural workers and K-12 schools.

“Federally implemented testing access via ICATT pharmacy testing, LTS Testing Kiosks and federally qualified food bank networks is also expected to continue beyond May 2023,” Sims said.

The DOH also anticipates a transition between the end of the federal emergencies and when COVID vaccines are commercially available like other vaccines.

During this period, “partners across the state will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to anyone in Washington, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to consider receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and bivalent booster,” Sims said.

While DOH said it would work with partners to “support equitable access” to testing supplies, it is not clear whether free at-home tests from the state will continue.

President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that the national emergency and public health emergency declarations will end May 11. That would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through state and local agencies.

As of Feb. 1, about 60 cases of COVID were reported per 100,000 King County residents, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The current community level is low.

The costs of COVID vaccines are expected to skyrocket once the government stops buying them, with Pfizer saying it will charge as much as $130 per dose once the vaccines hit the commercial market. Free at-home COVID tests from the federal government will come to an end, and hospitals will not get extra payments for treating COVID patients.

Legislators extended for another two years telehealth options that were introduced as COVID hit, leading health care systems across the country to regularly deliver care by phone or computer.

“The expiration of the federal coronavirus public health emergency in May is an administrative measure and does not mean the pandemic is over,” Sharon Bogan, a Public Health — Seattle & King County spokesperson, wrote in an email.

“We continue to be vigilant, even as we enter the latest phase of this pandemic with lower mortality.”

Bogan said it will likely take time to understand how ending the federal emergencies will affect access to COVID test kits, treatment and vaccinations, but said health leaders are “particularly concerned” about ending free testing kits.

Given what Bogan called a “patchwork” of a federal public health system, shrinking funding threatens adequate COVID preparedness and response.

This lack of sustained funding will affect the ability to develop the next generation of vaccines, improve indoor air quality and manufacture PPE.

“We will be limited in our ability to enhance the critical work with communities to build trust and decrease the impact of health disparities, not only for COVID-19 disease, but for many health conditions that also result in much worse outcomes for certain groups,” Bogan said.

To find a vaccine appointment in Washington, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.