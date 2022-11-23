Washington state has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 influenza season, King County health officials announced Wednesday morning.

A child in elementary school died last week from complications of the flu, the county’s first pediatric flu death in more than two years, according to a statement from Public Health – Seattle & King County. To date, at least four adults in the state have died from influenza this season.

“It’s tragic to lose a child to illness, and our hearts go out to this child’s family and loved ones,” King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a statement. “Flu hits young children especially hard, as well as people of any age with underlying medical conditions, pregnant people, and people over 65 years.”

The recent pediatric death is the latest reminder of the “steep and unprecedented” rise in respiratory infections in King County and Washington this fall, the statement said. The surge of RSV and flu, in particular, has hit younger children and teenagers especially hard, crowding Seattle Children’s and other pediatric hospitals in the region.

“Because flu activity typically remains elevated for several months, now is a good time for children and adults to get an annual flu vaccine if not already vaccinated, and to take steps to protect those who may be at higher risk, including staying away from others when we are ill,” Duchin said.