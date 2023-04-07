A federal judge in Eastern Washington on Friday prohibited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from pulling a certain abortion pill off the market, raising immediate questions about the implications of a contradictory same-day decision in a Texas case.

Nationwide access to and approval of mifepristone, one of two common abortion pills in the country, has drawn intense scrutiny since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, most notably in a Texas lawsuit filed against the FDA last year. The lawsuit argued mifepristone was improperly approved in 2000, despite its high efficacy and low mortality rates.

On Friday, the Texas judge ordered a hold on U.S. approval of mifepristone, a direct contradiction to the decision of U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice in Washington. How these two decisions will play out is unclear. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson tweeted Friday afternoon that access to mifepristone will remain protected in Washington.

“At the same time a judge in Texas issued a radical ruling blocking access to [mifepristone], Judge Rice in the Eastern District of WA ruled in our favor, protecting access for the 18 plaintiff states,” Ferguson wrote.

Mifepristone is usually taken to end early pregnancies in what’s known as a medication abortion. Mifepristone first blocks the hormone progesterone, causing the lining of the uterus to break down and halt a pregnancy. Then, misoprostol, the second pill, empties the uterus.

The FDA approved the two-pill plan, shown to be effective at least 95% of the time, in 2000, after it had been widely used in Europe for years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.