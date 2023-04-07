A federal judge in Eastern Washington on Friday prohibited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from pulling a commonly used abortion pill off the market, raising immediate questions about the implications of a contradictory same-day decision in a Texas case.

Nationwide access to and approval of mifepristone has drawn intense scrutiny since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, most notably in a Texas lawsuit filed against the FDA last year. The lawsuit argued mifepristone was improperly approved in 2000, despite its high efficacy and low mortality rates.

The country has anxiously awaited a decision in the Texas case for weeks, and on Friday U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk in Amarillo ordered a hold on U.S. approval of the drug, a direct contradiction to the decision of U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane. The stay will apply while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues, Kacsmaryk decided.

The Texas order does not go into effect for seven days, while Rice’s preliminary injunction takes effect immediately, according to a statement from Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office. In other words, Washingtonians will continue to be able to access mifepristone for now.

“Today’s ruling will preserve vital access to mifepristone while our case continues,” Ferguson said in the statement. “Mifepristone is scientifically proven to be safe and effective after more than 20 years of use in the United States. Attacks on reproductive freedom will continue, but we will continue to fight for the right to access mifepristone in Washington.”

The Friday preliminary injunction was filed in a multistate lawsuit against the FDA led by Ferguson. The lawsuit argues that the FDA was actually too restrictive when it approved mifepristone, because it attached limitations such as requiring drugstores and doctors be specially certified to distribute or prescribe the drug.

Sixteen other states, and Washington, D.C., joined the lawsuit. Mifepristone will remain accessible for the time being in each of those states, and Washington, D.C., too.

Despite assurances from Ferguson’s office, specifics about how these two decisions will play out are unclear and could depend on how appeals courts in the 5th and 9th Circuits rule on each case. The conflicting decisions may not be resolved until reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

Federal lawyers representing the FDA are expected to swiftly appeal Kacsmaryk’s decision, according to The Associated Press.

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the Texas ruling “outrageous” and one that “can’t stand.”

“It would effectively create a nationwide ban on the most common way people get an abortion,” she wrote on Twitter. “The science has long been settled — medication abortion is safe & effective — but GOP extremists will stop at nothing to force women to stay pregnant.”

Gov. Jay Inslee noted on Twitted that mifepristone will also remain available in the state in part because his office recently ordered thousands of doses of the pill for Washingtonians. The Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, bought 30,000 doses, while UW Medicine purchased 10,000 more.

Between the two, the state has about a four-year supply, Inslee said.

“Bottom line: mifepristone remains available to WA women because of our acquisition of this medication last week,” Inslee tweeted. “This court ruling by a Trump-appointed judge in Texas will not affect access to this medication which has been used safely for two decades.”

Mifepristone is one of two common abortion pills in the U.S. usually taken to end early pregnancies in what’s known as a medication abortion, which make up nearly 60% of abortions in Washington. Mifepristone first blocks the hormone progesterone, causing the lining of the uterus to break down and halt a pregnancy. Then, misoprostol, the second pill, empties the uterus.

The FDA approved the two-pill plan, shown to be effective at least 95% of the time, in 2000, after it had been widely used in Europe for years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Seattle Times staff reporter Nina Shapiro contributed to this report.