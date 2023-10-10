Hundreds of nurses lined Seattle streets in front of Virginia Mason Medical Center during a pair of Tuesday pickets, hoping to push the hospital into addressing recent safety scares and attacks on staffers.

Nurses aimed to bring attention to what they say are worsening incidents of workplace violence in the state’s hospitals — especially at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s downtown hospital, said registered nurse Brad Rathke. He and other nurses, along with a group of local and state elected officials and labor leaders who made appearances, emphasized the connection between assaults and ongoing issues of staffing shortages, retention and pay.

“I am so sick of having short staffing at work,” Rathke said to the crowd Tuesday.

Rathke has worked at the hospital for five years and had experienced instances of assault in the past, he said. In July, things got worse. He was stabbed in the jaw by a patient with a metal butter knife.

Rathke had been working with the patient for a couple of days, and knew he had a tendency to get confused at night. Because the patient was upset he had to stay at the hospital another night, Rathke thought it might be a good idea to get him a “sitter,” or a staffer who could sit in the patient’s doorway and make sure he didn’t harm himself or others, he said.

No one was available.

A half-hour later, the patient called Rathke back into his room, asking him to examine his lower back. When Rathke bent down to take a look, the patient took the knife — which Rathke thought the patient had slipped off his dinner tray — from under his hospital gown and stuck him in the jaw.

“If someone had been sitting in the doorway, I don’t think he would have been able to hide a weapon,” Rathke said.

Allison Smith, a nurse who works with patients after surgery and cardiac procedures, remembered another short-staffed shift last December where she was punched in the face. She had been at the hospital less than a year.

“I was really shaken up, especially since I was somewhat of a newer nurse,” Smith said.

Rathke and others acknowledged that because hospitals are often stressful places, it’s not that uncommon to see patients lash out, particularly those on substances, those with mental health disorders or older adults who might get disoriented or confused.

“A lot of times, it’s just a perfect storm for somebody to not act as they normally would,” said Jason Zagorski, a former ER nurse at Virginia Mason Medical Center, who currently works at the hospital’s outpatient infusion center.

But in those instances, staffers would feel safer if they knew patients and visitors were required to check in and be screened for weapons, or if they had a larger security team or other safety measures in place, he said.

For example, Harborview Medical Center and Providence Swedish, also on First Hill, have stationed metal detectors outside some entrances. Virginia Mason Medical Center has not.

In Washington, registered nurses were paid the most in workers’ compensation for “assaults and violent acts by person(s)” out of any job category in 2022, according to data from the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Nurses who were attacked on the job last year received nearly $3.8 million in insurance reimbursements, compared with about $1.6 million in 2018, said Ian Mikusko, a researcher for the Washington State Nurses Association, which represents nurses at Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Personal and home care aides, security guards and other counselors and nursing aides made between around $2 million and $3 million in workers’ compensation last year. Police officers, in comparison, made about $1.8 million, Mikusko said.

In addition, nurses said, few state requirements exist around hospital security, though firearms are banned in psychiatric facilities and on psychiatric floors. Many general hospitals have their own policies restricting guns, including Virginia Mason Medical Center, but without metal detectors, they’re difficult to enforce, Zagorski said.

Last week, Zagorski was caught off guard when he was moving a patient’s family member’s bag, and noticed a firearm inside. When Zagorski brought it up, the family member was cooperative with the hospital’s policy and said he had only brought the gun inside because he didn’t want it to be stolen in his car, Zagorski said.

“But still, someone walked in with a gun, and nobody would have known unless I asked him,” Zagorski said.

Last year, another patient swung a claw hammer at Zagorski, narrowly missing his head. The hammer had been in the patient’s backpack, which he brought into the ER with him, Zagorski said.

“Because we do have these incidents of violence and we have no protection, it makes me nervous,” Zagorski said this week.

Kelly Campbell, a spokesperson for the hospital system, said in a statement that Virginia Mason Medical Center nurses play an “invaluable role” in caring for patients.

She added that hospital leaders “address any safety issues immediately as they occur and work to ensure a secure environment is provided for everyone,” though she didn’t mention specific strategies to increase safety.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was born in early 2021, after Seattle-based Virginia Mason announced it would merge with CHI Franciscan, whose parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest Catholic health systems in the country.

Since the merger, staffers have noticed worsening changes in nurse-to-patient ratios and attrition, several nurses said Tuesday.

Concerns around workplace safety have started to bubble up during contract negotiations, which have been ongoing since June, according to the Washington State Nurses Association. The bargaining teams are planning to return to the table for their 15th session soon, focusing on wages and retention.

“In one year, six units at [Virginia Mason Medical Center] had a 100% turnover rate or more of their staff,” said Grace Hoffmeyer, a charge nurse at the outpatient chemotherapy infusion center. “Currently, about 40% of our nursing staff have fewer than 18 months’ experience as RNs. With this in mind, it seems to me that Virginia Mason is not offering sufficient incentive for experienced nurses to remain employed.”

Since Rathke was stabbed, feelings of unease often hit him on particularly busy shifts.

On that July night, Rathke was quickly patched up in the ER, grateful his wound wasn’t worse, but aware his floor had even fewer people after he left.

Four hours later, he returned to work.

“My heart was pounding,” Rathke said. “But they were just terribly understaffed.”

Although he still loves nursing, his next steps will largely depend on how contract negotiations go, he said.

“I don’t think [staffing issues are] beyond fixing,” he said. “I’m willing to see if this contract can fix some of those changes. But if it doesn’t, I’ve already got one foot out the door.”