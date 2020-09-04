Four employees and a patient at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The infections have been connected to someone who visited the patient. The visitor tested positive after being at the hospital, said Gale Robinette, Virginia Mason’s spokesperson and media relations manager.

The four employees and the patient have been quarantined, and every patient and employee who works on that floor has been tested, with no new infections discovered, Robinette said.

“We are continuing our surveillance efforts and working closely with Public Health – Seattle & King County,” he said.

Kate Cole, a spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County, wouldn’t say whether the health department had officially declared an outbreak, saying only that it is working with Virginia Mason and that the five infections “meets our definition for a healthcare setting outbreak.”

An outbreak can be declared at a hospital if two or more linked cases occur within a two-week period.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak Virginia Mason has had since June, when four employees who worked in or near the hospital’s operating rooms contracted the virus.

Hospitals are required to report staff COVID-19 infections weekly to local health departments.

St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton is dealing with a much larger outbreak that has sickened 23 patients and 46 staff.

The Bremerton hospital is part of the Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan system, which announced in July that it is planning a merger with Virginia Mason.