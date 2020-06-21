Several staff members at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fewer than five” staff members “who work in or near” the hospital’s operating rooms have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus within the span of one week, a Virginia Mason spokesman confirmed in response to an inquiry from The Seattle Times.

In a statement, the spokesman, media-relations manager Gale Robinette said that each staff member who tested positive has been treated and will stay home for at least two weeks in accordance with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We have not identified any risk of exposure to patients, as these team members were always wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while in their presence,” Robinette said. “Our Employee Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and performing surveillance testing of other team members as a precaution. Protecting the health and safety of patients and team members is our highest priority.”

