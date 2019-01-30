RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A push by Virginia Democrats to loosen restrictions on late-term abortions is erupting into a fierce partisan clash as video of a legislative hearing goes viral.
Democrats back legislation to reduce the number of doctors required to certify late-term abortions from three to one. It also would delete the words “substantially and irremediably” when referring to the threat that continuing a pregnancy poses for impairing a woman’s health.
House Republicans tweeted a one-minute excerpt from the lengthy hearing, in which Democratic Del. Kathy Tran acknowledged that the bill would allow abortions up until moments before birth.
In reality, existing state law already provides for abortions throughout the third trimester, if three doctors certify a woman’s health would otherwise be substantially and irremediably impaired.
