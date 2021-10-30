ROME – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi kicked off the first in-person “Group of 20” leaders’ summit in two years on Saturday, saying that vaccine inequities were not only extending the pandemic, but also triggering problems for the global economy.

“In high-income countries, more than 70% of the population has received at least one dose,” Draghi said. “In the poorest ones, this percentage drops to roughly 3%.”

“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery.”

Draghi referred to a pledge, made a day earlier among G-20 health and finance ministers, to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by mid-2020. The aim is ambitious – but it also would require the world’s wealthy countries to provide far more support to the poorest nations.

Across Africa, only 5.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Most of the donations announced by major countries to fight the pandemic have not yet been given. Covax, an initiative backed by the World Health Organization for distributing vaccines, indicated last month that it would not reach its goal of delivering 2 billion shots to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year; it cut its target by 30%.

“We need to strengthen supply chains while expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity at local and regional level,” Draghi said.

The People’s Vaccine, an alliance that includes Oxfam and Amnesty International, said last week that among 1.8 billion coronavirus vaccine doses promised by rich nations, only 14% had been delivered. The group also criticized the European Union and some other rich nations for not waiving patents on coronavirus vaccines and related technologies.

Draghi, in his opening remarks, referred to a global health summit in Rome in May that “saw countries and companies make generous vaccine pledges for poorer countries.”

“We must make sure we honor them now,” Draghi said.

With the World Health Organization’s approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine stalled, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called on G-20 leaders to fast-track mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.

He also urged the WHO to expedite its process.

“The faster it is done, the easier it will be to restore the global business activity, including the most affected tourism one,” Putin said in a video address to the leaders gathered in Rome.

In February, British medical journal the Lancet published a peer-reviewed paper that put the vaccine in the same league as Western doses – with 91.6% efficacy 21 days after the first shot and 91.8% for those over 60 years old.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that “certain technological differences regarding the fullness of the documents and the information provided for our vaccine to be registered” were the reason Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has yet to be approved by the European Union’s drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency. The EMA is unlikely to approve Sputnik until at least the first quarter of 2022, according to Reuters.

Russia has several domestically produced vaccines, but Sputnik V is the one that has been sold abroad to 70 countries. Putin cited “competition and protectionism” as why many G-20 countries have yet to recognize the Sputnik vaccine certificate for travel entry.

Warning of food and water shortages and mass-scale migration, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the trajectory of the planet to the Roman Empire while flying to the summit.

“When things start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” Johnson told reporters. “And you saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire and, I’m afraid to say, it’s true today, that unless we get this right in tackling climate change, we could see our civilization, our world, also go backwards.”

Johnson has a crucial role to play in the next weeks, because immediately after the G-20 summit, his country is playing host to an international climate conference seen as one of the last conceivable moments to limit the catastrophic effects of climate change. The G-20 gathering could kick-start – or diminish – momentum for that event, as the G-20 group accounts for some 80% of global emissions.

During the two-day meeting in Rome, leaders are expected to talk about a series of climate topics, including ways to reduce methane emissions and targets for phasing out coal. Host Italy is hoping for a pledge among the major countries about reaching net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But many of the industrialized powers already have such targets in place; climate analysts say the bigger issue is that many countries have not yet taken concrete, immediate steps to put themselves on the right course.

In other developments, the G-20 formally endorsed a new global minimum tax designed to prevent big companies from shifting profits to low-tax countries.

The summit is noteworthy for its absences. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are not attending in person.

On Monday, leaders will travel from Rome to Glasgow, Scotland, for the far bigger United Nations climate conference known as COP26.