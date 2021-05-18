Despite the CDC’s recent guidance relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated people, King County’s top public health official is urging residents to keep wearing masks indoors and in confined outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

In a directive issued Tuesday, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer with Public Health — Seattle & King County, said that for now, Seattle and King County residents should continue wearing masks while the agency evaluates its broader mask mandate.

Duchin said on Twitter that he agreed with a statement saying it was unwise for the CDC “to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated people so early … The point of vaccinating most of the population is to get us all to the point where we halt viral transmission & everyone can then interact unmasked.”

I strongly encourage all KC residents (not just unvaccinated people) to continue wearing face masks when in indoor public spaces & strongly encourage KC businesses to continue their policies to ensure all customers & workers wear masks when in indoor public spaces. https://t.co/eQFiBWIXny — Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) May 17, 2021

Duchin also encouraged businesses to keep mask policies in place.

“Wearing a face covering can help prevent the spread of infection to others by blocking infectious droplets from spreading when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes and speaks,” Duchin’s directive states. “Individuals can be infected and contagious before or even without developing symptoms. Evidence suggests a significant number of infections may be transmitted in this way.”

The guidance applies to workers and patrons at grocery stores, pharmacies, big-box stores and other essential businesses, including those specializing in pet supplies, auto repair and home improvement. Restaurants offering takeout and delivery food service must also comply. Face coverings do not need to be worn outside except in situations where appropriate social distancing cannot be practiced, such as at farmers’ markets.

The mask directive will be in effect until it is no longer needed and rescinded by Duchin, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.

For more information, read the full directive here.