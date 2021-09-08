ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida said Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and believed he had only mild symptoms because he was vaccinated.

Soto, an Orlando-area Democrat, tweeted that he had received monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce potential symptoms.

“This treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

Soto said he was self-isolating and working from home.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have dropped more than 20% in the past two weeks, the Florida Hospital Association said Wednesday

Mary Mayhew, the association’s president and CEO, credited increased vaccinations and the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments for Floridians who test positive. As of Wednesday, Florida had 13,100 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida could drop below last year’s peak in coming weeks, Mayhew said.