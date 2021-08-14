As the delta variant erodes progress fighting COVID-19, UW Medicine is rescheduling some surgeries and, beginning Sunday, offering third vaccine shots for vulnerable populations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a third vaccine shot for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. UW Medicine will begin scheduling third doses on Sunday for this population.

While the delta variant is occurring primarily among people who are unvaccinated, these cases are straining hospital capacity across the state, UW Medicine stated in a news release.

In response to the current surge, UW Medicine is reviewing all nonurgent inpatient surgeries scheduled in the next month, and contacting patients whose surgeries can be safely rescheduled later.

All urgent surgeries and outpatient procedures will proceed as planned.

UW Medicine also has vaccine appointments available for people who have yet to be vaccinated, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant or who might become pregnant in the future.

The CDC recommends vaccinations for these women based on increasing evidence that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

Call 206-520-8700 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Go to the UW Medicine website to determine if you are eligible for a third shot.