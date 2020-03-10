The University of Washington Medicine and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance are testing their employees for COVID-19 at drive-thru testing sites.
Nurses began testing symptomatic UW Medicine staff, faculty and trainees from their cars on Friday at its Northwest facility in North Seattle and at Harborview Medical Center. SCCA employees showing symptoms were offered the testing in South Lake Union on Tuesday. Before SCCA spun up its own testing site, its employees were being tested by UW Medicine.
So far, no one has tested positive at either site.
The testing sites are only for employees of SCCA and UW Medicine. It is yet to be determined how long they will remain open.
Employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 first fill out a survey to determine whether they need to be tested. They are then given a scheduled time to show up at one of the testing centers.
“The focus initially has been on those who have clinical roles or with high-risk risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease,” said Steve Pergam, medical director for infection prevention at SCCA.
Ninety-four UW Medicine staff, faculty and trainees had been tested for both the flu and COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to a statement from the health system. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon how many SCCA employees had been tested.
“It’s important to point out that while the employees tested so far at the drive-thru site have been negative for COVID, we are still seeing a fair amount of influenza in our clinic,” the UW Medicine statement said.
