About 28,356 pounds of ground beef products from an Oregon-based distributor is being recalled after a sample tested positive for a potential deadly strain of E. coli bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The recall comes from Interstate Meat Distributors, based in Clackamas, Oregon, and affects ground beef delivered to shops in Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah.

USDA was notified after a third-party lab had found E. coli in a sample from package of ground beef, though there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the meat, the USDA said.

The lab found evidence of contamination by E. coli O157: H7, which is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, usually within four days after exposure.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned the products, processed on Dec. 20, may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

While most people recover from the bacteria within a week, some — mostly young children and older adults — can develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can kill.

The recalled products contain “EST. 965″ inside the USDA mark of inspection or next to the package’s time stamp and “use by” or “freeze by” date.

The 11 recalled products are: