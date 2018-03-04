Four different meat products from an Oregon-based distributor are being recalled. They were distributed throughout Utah, Oregon and Washington.

About 14,800 pounds of meat distributed across the Northwest are being recalled after a sample tested positive for a potential deadly strain of E. coli bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Saturday.

The recall comes from Interstate Meat Distributors, based in Clackamas, Ore., and affects ground beef and pork delivered to shops in Washington, Oregon and Utah.

The meat company notified the USDA that a third party lab had found E. coli in a sample of beef trim, through there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the meat, the USDA said.

The lab found evidence of contamination by E. coli O157: H7, which is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps , usually within four days after exposure.

While most people recover within a week, some — mostly young children and older adults 0— can develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can kill.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Three of the recalled products contain package code 04118 and feature 2.25 pound wrapped packages of ground meat. They include “all natural extra lean ground beef” (96 percent lean), “all natural ground beef chuck” (80 percent lean) and “ground beef and pork blend” (80 percent lean).

Also recalled: A 2.5-pound bag with 10 quarter-pound frozen “Angus Brothers Choice 85% lean angus ground beef patties,” with package code 04318.

The meat being recalled have the number 965 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were packaged between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12.