WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government wants all women who get mammograms to receive extra information about breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot.

The Food and Drug Administration proposal released Wednesday requires all women with dense breast tissue to receive a written summary, noting that dense tissue can make it harder to read mammograms. They would also be told to speak with their doctor about how breast density relates to cancer risk.

More than 30 states already require some kind of notification on breast density. But medical guidelines don’t specify next steps for these women, though some doctors recommend extra screening.

When finalized, the FDA rules would apply to all states.