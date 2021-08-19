People not vaccinated against the coronavirus are getting sick, filling Washington state hospital beds and putting pressure on hospitals and their staff, doctors said at a news briefing Thursday.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they’ve ever been, said Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer.

Sauer said there were about 1,100 people hospitalized statewide during the peak in December. On Thursday morning, she said, there were 1,240.

Hospitals, already struggling to maintain staff, are being forced to make hard decisions about how to keep beds free. Hospitals have been postponing nonemergency medical procedures for weeks in some cases and are trying to discharge patients who would be better served at long-term care facilities, Sauer said.

The procedures being postponed are needed surgeries such as heart procedures and removals of cancerous cells, said members of the association.

People who say no to the vaccine are not saying no to medical care once they get sick, said Sauer, which is “deeply frustrating” to hospital staff.

Dr. George Diaz of Providence Regional Medical Center Everett said that among the unvaccinated are some who incorrectly say their decision does not affect others.

“The unvaccinated are applying a lot of pressure to our hospital,” he said.

At Seattle Children’s hospital, unvaccinated teenagers make up the bulk of the pediatric COVID cases, according to Dr. Danielle Zerr. The kids seem sicker than the patients did during the last peak in December, she said.

Though beds are limited, Sauer said people should seek hospital treatment if they have chest pain, stroke symptoms or serious trauma. But, she also said, get vaccinated and try not to get hurt.