LONDON (AP) — A woman who believes London’s air pollution contributed to her 9-year-old daughter’s death has won a court battle for a new inquest.

Three High Court judges said Thursday that “the discovery of new evidence makes it necessary in the interests of justice that a fresh inquest be held” into the death of Ella Kissi-Debrah.

Ella lived 25 meters (yards) from one of London’s busiest roads. She died in February 2013 following three years of seizures and 27 hospital visits for asthma attacks.

Her mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, said she looked forward “to finally getting the truth.”

She said that “if it is proved that pollution killed Ella then the government will be forced to sit up and take notice that this hidden but deadly killer is cutting short our children’s lives.”