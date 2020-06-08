By
and
Seattle Times staff reporters

A U.S. federal agency approved a new highly sought-after respirator mask made by Chinese automotive conglomerate BYD Co., paving the way for Washington and other states to complete orders totaling hundreds of millions of dollars and distribute the masks.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health approved BYD’s application for the N95 mask on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the federal agency told The Seattle Times on Monday.

The masks, which are designed to filter out tiny airborne particles, have been in high demand globally to protect against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Washington state’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) had ordered 55 million of the N95 masks for $178 million but has been waiting for federal approval to complete the orders.

The scarcity of N95 masks early in the pandemic prompted Washington and other states to initially order a Chinese alternative known as the KN95, but officials later canceled orders due to problems with quality and fit.

Packages of KN95 protective face masks are show after being donated by Pro Insurance Consultants to Miami-Dade Transit employees during a news conference at Dadeland South Station, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Miami. Miami-Dade County continues to be the state’s coronavirus epicenter with a third of the state’s confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) FLWL103

DES didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. A spokesman for BYD declined to comment Monday.

BYD had also struck a nearly $1 billion deal with California that included N95 masks, contingent on the company winning federal approval.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had denied approval for the masks last month, saying the “design, manufacturing and quality inspection of the device was concerning.” BYD has said the masks passed the agency’s physical tests and that the denial was due to paperwork issues.

Daniel Gilbert: dgilbert@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @ByDanielGilbert.
Mike Reicher: mreicher@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mreicher.

