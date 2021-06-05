Clark County Public Health has confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in two local senior care facilities.

A total of 21 COVID-19 cases have been discovered at Glenwood Place Senior Living in Vancouver, with 14 cases among residents and seven among staff. No deaths have been confirmed.

The other outbreak is eight cases at Van Vista Assisted Living in Vancouver. Six cases are residents and two are staff — one person has died, according to Public Health.

Key Property Services, the property management company for Van Vista, has placed the facility on a full lockdown quarantine, according to a Key Property statement. That means residents restricted to rooms, with communal areas closed and no congregate gatherings or visitors.

Key Property said it has been screening employees and any visitors prior to admittance to the building during the pandemic.

Personal protection equipment has also been offered. Vaccinations were offered on-site for all staff and residents, but some residents and staff have declined vaccination, according to the statement.