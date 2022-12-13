One Auburn School District community member has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Health officials recommend that about 175 people from Auburn Mountainview and Auburn high schools be evaluated for TB. These people were designated based on how much time they were exposed to the person with TB indoors, the county said. The exposure occurred from December 2021 to November 2022.

Auburn School District will be contacting the individuals who need TB evaluation. If you are not contacted, no action is needed, public health officials said.

The person with active TB is receiving treatment and is not at risk for infecting others, according to health officials.

King County health officials are working with the school district to determine the extent of potential exposures, evaluate anyone exposed and share information with the community.

TB is an infectious disease that usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect lymph nodes, bones, joints and other parts of the body. Most TB infections are latent or dormant (approximately 100,000 people in King County have latent TB infection), which means a person has no symptoms and cannot spread the disease to others, according to health officials.

Active TB is not easily spread. It’s much harder to spread than the cold or flu, health officials said. For an infection to occur, it typically takes repeated and prolonged exposure in a confined indoor space.

The number of people infected with tuberculosis rose globally for the first time in years, the World Health Organization said in October.